Man Shot and Killed in Domestic Incident at Weston Home: BSO

Authorities are investigating a domestic incident that ended in a fatal shooting at a home in Weston early Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 1600 block of Eastlake Way just before 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately gave him CPR, officials said.

Fire Rescue arrived and brought the man to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials haven't released the man's identity.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.