Man Shot and Killed in Home Invasion Robbery in Pompano Beach

Authorities searching for suspect or suspects in killing of 63-year-old Larry Robinson

Broward Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery at his Pompano Beach home.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the home in the 300 block of Northwest 4th Street and ended with 63-year-old Larry Robinson dead, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said Robinson had been shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are searching for clues about a possible suspect or suspects, and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

If you have any information regarding the Homicide of Larry Robinson that occurred on September 21, 2020, contact Crime...

Posted by Broward Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

