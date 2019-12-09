Florida

Man Shot and Killed Outside Quinceanera Near Orlando

Investigators say 25-year-old Miguel Gonzalez was shot outside the building while escorting a guest out who was unruly.

Getty Images

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place outside of a Quinceanera in Central Florida.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the shooting took place late Saturday night outside the club in Ocoee. Investigators say 25-year-old Miguel Gonzalez was shot outside the building while escorting a guest out who was unruly.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital nearby before being transferred to an Orlando hospital, where he died during surgery.

The suspect fled the scene. Officials have not released any additional information.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlandoshootingquinceanera
