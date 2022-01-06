Man Shot and Killed While Driving on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade early Thursday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near 67th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police officials said suspects in another vehicle shot at the victim as they were driving.

The suspects continued to open fire as they followed the man to a gas station on Northwest 167th Street, police said.

Officers responded to the gas station and found the victim inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Footage showed the victim's car, a black Mercedes sedan, parked outside the gas station with its back and side windows smashed.

Police haven't released the victim's identity and said there is no information on the suspects or the vehicle they were in.

No one else was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

