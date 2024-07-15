Man shot dead, another in custody after fight outside warehouse in Opa-Locka: Police

One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Opa-Locka Monday.

According to Opa-Locka Police, shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to 3050 NW 129th Street about two men engaged in a fight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the men, 38-year-old Andre Lenard White, had been shot by the other man.

Police said White succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Both the weapon and the suspect are in police custody, officials said.

The Miami-Dade Police Homicide Unit was notified and responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At this time, police have not released any additional information on the identity of the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.