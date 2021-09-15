Miami-Dade County

Man Shot and Killed During Argument in Richmond Heights: Miami-Dade Police

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An argument between two people escalated to a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday in Richmond Heights, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded at 1:55 p.m. to the 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to Jackson South Medical Center's trauma unit in critical condition, police said.

Officials later confirmed that the victim died. His identity wasn't released.

The shooter is still at large, police said. Further information was not available.

