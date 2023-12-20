Man shot ex-wife days before his body was found in Kendall trash bin: Police

A man shot his ex-wife in the leg days before his body was discovered in a trash bin in a West Kendall neighborhood this week, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded Tuesday afternoon outside a home in the 8400 block of Southwest 161st Place, where a county solid waste truck driver on a routine route picking up trash bins saw a body fall into the truck.

Officials confirmed it was a man's body and believed he may have shot and killed himself.

Police later identified the man as 54-year-old Armando Benavides and found he had shot his ex-wife in the leg days before. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Police do not believe Benavides had a connection to the house where his body was discovered.