Person's body found in garbage bin in West Kendall neighborhood

Police are investigating after a person's body was discovered in the trash in a neighborhood in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The discovery was made outside a home in the 8400 block of Southwest 161st Place in West Kendall.

Miami-Dade Police said the body had been in a trash bin and was dumped into a garbage truck that was picking up the trash.

No other information was immediately known.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.