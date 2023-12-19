Miami-Dade County

Person's body found in garbage bin in West Kendall neighborhood

The discovery was made outside a home in the 8400 block of Southwest 161st Place in West Kendall

Police are investigating after a person's body was discovered in the trash in a neighborhood in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

The discovery was made outside a home in the 8400 block of Southwest 161st Place in West Kendall.

Miami-Dade Police said the body had been in a trash bin and was dumped into a garbage truck that was picking up the trash.

No other information was immediately known.

