downtown miami

Man Shot in Downtown Miami

NBC 6

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night in Downtown Miami.

Officers responded to a call of a man who was shot multiple times at around 8:48 p.m. near the area of Northeast 8th Street and 1st Avenue, according to Miami police.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots, saw the victim fall to the ground and another man running away. Police said the victim ran into the Paramount building to ask for help.

Local

Juneteenth 56 mins ago

Often Overlooked, Juneteenth Will Take on Special Significance This Year

coronavirus 2 hours ago

‘We're Not Going Back': Miami-Dade Won't Shut Down Despite COVID-19 Trends

Miami Fire Rescue took the victim to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center. His condition was unknown.

Further details were not available.

This article tagged under:

downtown miamishooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us