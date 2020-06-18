Man Shot in Downtown Miami

Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night in Downtown Miami.

Officers responded to a call of a man who was shot multiple times at around 8:48 p.m. near the area of Northeast 8th Street and 1st Avenue, according to Miami police.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots, saw the victim fall to the ground and another man running away. Police said the victim ran into the Paramount building to ask for help.

Miami Fire Rescue took the victim to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center. His condition was unknown.

Further details were not available.