Man shot, killed near Sunrise gentleman's club: Police

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Sunrise, according to police.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at 3801 N University Drive, police said. The address matches that of Goldfinger exotic night club.

Video of the scene shows officers walking around and police tape cordoning off different establishments, including a nearby Hooters.

Authorities did not immediately describe a motive for the gunfire.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.