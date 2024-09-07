Sunrise

Man shot, killed near Sunrise gentleman's club: Police

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at 3801 N University Drive, police said.

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot to death early Saturday in Sunrise, according to police.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. at 3801 N University Drive, police said. The address matches that of Goldfinger exotic night club.

Video of the scene shows officers walking around and police tape cordoning off different establishments, including a nearby Hooters.

Authorities did not immediately describe a motive for the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

