Man shot, killed after dispute at NE Miami-Dade business

A man was killed and the shooter is at large Wednesday after the two got into a dispute at a business in northeast Miami-Dade, police said.

Officers responded at around 3:15 p.m. to a business along Northeast 199th Street and 2nd Avenue to reports of a man being shot, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Two men got into a dispute that escalated, and one of the men shot the other with his firearm, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said the subject was known but he fled the area.

Further information was not available.

The nearby roads were closed off for the investigation. Footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence at the office building.

