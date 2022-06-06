Man Shot, Killed at Miramar Home Amid Argument: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday inside of a home in Miramar.

The shooting happened before noon in the 3900 block of Southwest 144th Terrace.

Police said the victim walked into the home uninvited and got into an argument with someone inside the home.

The argument escalated, and someone pulled a gun and shot the victim, police said.

It's unclear if the victim was armed as well.

Police did not provide details of the identities of those involved and their relationship with each other. The homeowner was not home at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.