Child hospitalized after being struck by a car near school zone in Hallandale Beach

A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a car near a school zone in Broward County, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the child struck was approximately eight years old.

Hallandale Beach Police confirmed to NBC6 the incident occurred in the 800 block of SW 3rd Street.

The child was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

While the driver of the car stopped to check on the child, police said they did not stay on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.