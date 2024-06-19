Man shot and killed in Coconut Grove: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Coconut Grove.

Miami Police officials said they were investigating a shooting at around 1:30 a.m. at 3320 Southwest 37th Avenue when they found the victim who'd been shot.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died, authorities said. His name was not immediately available.

Officers and detectives were at the scene throughout the morning Wednesday, and were seen examining an Audi sedan that was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police did not provide suspect information or a potential motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.