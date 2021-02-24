Shooter in Custody After Man Wounded Outside Miramar Apartment Complex

Police were at the scene of a situation at a Miramar apartment complex after a man was found shot in the area.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Sunshine Garden Apartments, located at 6840 Pembroke Road, with officers from the Pembroke Pines Police Department assisting.

Police say 911 calls were made reporting shots and a man was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter later called police and said he wanted to surrender. He was later taken into custody and is being questioned by investigators.

Police have not released the identity of either man involved at this time.

Eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road remain blocked as the investigation continues.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are assisting with a scene at 6840 Pembroke Road in Miramar. Please stay clear of the area, as eastbound lanes of travel along Pembroke Road are being temporarily blocked. pic.twitter.com/lGaptil9PM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 24, 2021

