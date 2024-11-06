Man somehow run over by his own SUV in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A man was somehow run over by his own SUV after he stopped to see what what was wrong with it in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.
The incident happened near the 11300 block of Eureka Drive near the Florida's Turnpike.
Miami-Dade Police said the man had stopped to see what was wrong with the vehicle when it somehow ran him over.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the roadway with the hood popped open.
A pair of slides sandals could be seen in the roadway near the SUV.
Police haven't released the man's identity or the extent of his injuries.
Check back with NBC6 for updates.