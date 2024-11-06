Miami-Dade County

Man somehow run over by his own SUV in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police said the man had stopped to see what was wrong with the vehicle when it somehow ran him over

A man was somehow run over by his own SUV after he stopped to see what what was wrong with it in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near the 11300 block of Eureka Drive near the Florida's Turnpike.

Miami-Dade Police said the man had stopped to see what was wrong with the vehicle when it somehow ran him over.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed what appeared to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the roadway with the hood popped open.

A pair of slides sandals could be seen in the roadway near the SUV.

Police haven't released the man's identity or the extent of his injuries.

