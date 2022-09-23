Man Sought for Failed Robbery of 13-Year-Old in Pompano Beach

A 13-year-old managed to keep his gold chain, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man who tried to steal it.

The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking into a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 2248 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach about 8 p.m. Aug. 19.

He walked up to two customers and struck up a conversation before reaching for the gold chain on the teen’s neck.

He tries to pull off the necklace, but the chain doesn’t break. When the intended victim says he’s going to call the police, the suspect turns and walks out of the restaurant, investigators said.

Outdoor security cameras show the suspect getting into an older model gray Nissan and driving north on Federal Highway.

He is described as having a light complexion with straight black hair, wearing an orange sleeveless T-shirt, two-tone blue shorts, and dark sandals or slides.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact Broward Sheriff’s Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-321-4253 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Anonymous tips can be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.