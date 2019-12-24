Man Sought For Robbing 2 Miami-Dade Banks in Under 30 Minutes: FBI

Authorities are searching for the man caught on camera robbing two banks in Miami-Dade County on Monday.

The FBI released photos of the crimes, saying the man involved robbed a Bank of America branch off Northwest 54th Street and 26th Avenue just before 3 p.m. after demanding money from an employee.

Less than 30 minutes later, officials say the same person robbed the Chase Bank branch located off Southwest 27th Avenue and 8th Street. In both cases, no one was hurt and the amount of money taken was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.