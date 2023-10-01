Man stabbed outside El Reventon Sports Club in Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that left one man injured in Deerfield Beach on Sunday morning.

According to a statement the BSO, the man was found around the 800 block of West Sample Road, near 'El Reventon Sports Club.'

Paramedics were called to help take the man to a nearby hospital, in what authorities are saying, “with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.”

No one has been arrested for this attack so far, the BSO also said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As detectives from the BSO Violent Crimes division investigate, they also ask anyone with information on the incident to call BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).