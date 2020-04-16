Fort Lauderdale

Man Steals Gun From Fort Lauderdale Pawn Shop: Police

Investigators say the man went into the US Pawn shop located at 400 Sunrise Boulevard on the afternoon of April 1st

Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Police are searching for the man they say stole a gun from a Fort Lauderdale pawn shop earlier this month.

Investigators say the man went into the US Pawn shop located at 400 Sunrise Boulevard on the afternoon of April 1st, claiming he was trying to pawn an Apple watch. After the man was unsuccessful in pawning the watch, officers say he lingered before stealing a black handgun and leaving.

Police say the man went to a second pawn shop, where he used a fake ID to sell the watch before leaving.

The man was seen wearing a blue shirt at the time of the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward CrimeStoppers.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBrowardpawn shop
