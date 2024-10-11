Davie

Man taken into custody after barricade in Davie, woman taken to hospital: Police

Aerial images showed the scene near Stirling Road and Northwest 42nd Court.

One man was taken into custody after several officers surrounded a home in Davie on Friday in response to an armed barricaded person.

Police said they responded to the home after a report of aggravated battery.

When they got there, a woman was taken to the hospital, but police said the man inside the home refused to come out.

Negotiators arrived at the scene, and that's when he was taken into custody.

Police are still investigating.

