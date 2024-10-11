Man taken into custody after barricade in Davie, woman taken to hospital: Police

One man was taken into custody after several officers surrounded a home in Davie on Friday in response to an armed barricaded person.

Aerial images showed the scene near Stirling Road and Northwest 42nd Court.

Police said they responded to the home after a report of aggravated battery.

When they got there, a woman was taken to the hospital, but police said the man inside the home refused to come out.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Negotiators arrived at the scene, and that's when he was taken into custody.

Police are still investigating.