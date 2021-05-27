Florida

Man, Teen Shot Outside Motel Near Orlando: Police

A car pulled up at the Hometown Suites in Eatonville just before 5 a.m. and someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting, police said

By The Associated Press

WESH-TV

A man and a child were shot outside a Central Florida motel on Thursday morning, police said.

A car pulled up at the Hometown Suites in Eatonville, located in Orange County, just before 5 a.m. and someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting, police said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Witnesses told police that the child was running when he was struck by a bullet, news outlets reported. The shooter got back into a silver Kia, which drove away.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Ultra Festival Settles Dispute With Residents, Mother's Plea for Answers in Son's Death

Florida 5 hours ago

Cuban Baseball Player Defects After Arriving in Florida

Their conditions were not immediately available, and no additional details were released.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingOrange County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us