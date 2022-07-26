Man to be Sentenced in Fatal Deerfield Beach DUI Crash From 2019

A Broward County man is expected to be sentenced Tuesday in a 2019 DUI crash in Deerfield Beach that killed one woman and injured four teenagers.

Raphael Vilela, 23, previously pled guilty to charges stemming from the March 10, 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Thais Haug.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Vilela was driving westbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard at a high rate of speed just before 4 a.m. when his BMW 530i crashed into a 2018 Tesla Model 3 that was turning onto Country Club Boulevard.

The BMW caught fire while the impact of the crash caused the passenger side, rear seats and trunk to rip off the Tesla, according to BSO.

Haug died as a result of her injuries while the driver of the Tesla, Sebastian Espinoza, was treated for minor injuries. Vilela and three other passengers in the Tesla suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care.

Vilela was later charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless driving.