Man Tried to Lure Child Into SUV in North Miami Beach: Police

North Miami Beach Police are working to find the man who they say tried to lure a minor into his car over the weekend.

According to a flyer released by detectives, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday in the area between Northeast 172nd and 173rd streets on 17th Avenue.

Police said the child was approached by the man, who asked “Do you want to make money?" while he held a bundle of cash for the boy to see. The man then instructed the kid to get into the vehicle, a brown SUV.

The minor refused, and instead he began to record the vehicle. The man, which the flyer said is a bald, black man with a Haitian accent between 20 and 30 years old, drove away.

Anyone with information can contact North Miami Beach Police Detective Kendrick Aladin at 305-949-5500 extension 2386 or Kendrick.aladin@nmbpd.org.