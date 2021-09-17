Man Uses Sledgehammer to Bust Down Door Before Allegedly Shooting Neighbor

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a man who's now in jail for attempted murder use a sledgehammer to bust through the front door of a Westchester home before allegedly shooting his neighbor.

Julio Perez, 37, was arrested in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting of Robert Muina, who had to be airlifted to a hospital but was in stable condition.

Police say Perez shot Muina over a dispute that violently boiled over.

NBC 6 on Friday obtained the Ring surveillance video of the moments before and after the shooting.

The clip shows the shirtless suspect, Perez, casually walking up the steps to a front door carrying a sledgehammer. He then grips the sledgehammer with both hands, bangs the door, and breaks it open — he enters the home before allegedly shooting Muina while his wife and children were still inside.

Seconds later, another man wearing jeans and a long sleeve shirt also shows up, carrying a baseball bat and entering the home.

Almost a minute later, the unknown man walks out. Authorities have yet to identify him. Then Perez is seen leaving the home.

Perez remains behind bars, without bond, and faces charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and armed burglary.