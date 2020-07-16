Man Wanted for Battery on Officer in Downtown Miami

Police are looking to identify a man wanted for battery on a Miami officer last month in Downtown Miami.

The incident happened Wednesday, June 10, at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 4th Street, according to the City of Miami Police Department.

Police released several images of the subject Thursday. Further details about the incident were not released.

Anyone with information or knows who the subject may be should contact Det. W. Toussaint at 305-603-6415 or 43619@miami-police.org.