Man Wanted for Video Voyeurism in North Lauderdale Store Arrested: BSO

A man wanted in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store has been arrested, authorities said.

Lewis Phillips, 27, was arrested Tuesday on a video voyeurism charges, Broward County jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Earlier Tuesday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials had released a photo of Phillips, saying he was wanted for the Dec. 17 incident that happened at a Dollar General store at 8076 W. McNab Road.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed a woman standing in line to pay when Phillips walked up behind her and placed a cell phone directly underneath her dress.

The victim tried to grab the phone from Phillips’ hand, and the two struggled for the device, but he eventually retrieved his phone and walked out of the store, officials said.

Phillips was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed.

Authorities said Phillips also faces two probation violation charges, one for aggravated assault with a weapon with no intent to kill and the other for grand theft/sudden snatch without a weapon.