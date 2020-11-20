Miami-Dade County

Man Wanted in Fatal Miami Springs Hit-and-Run Caught in Panama

Eddy Enrique Nuñez facing vehicular homicide charge in January crash that killed Tracy Berry

File image of a Miami Springs Police vehicle
NBC 6

A driver who fled the country after he ran over a woman in Miami Springs in January has been extradited to South Florida from Panama to face a vehicular homicide charge, authorities said.

Eddy Enrique Nuñez, 54, was arrested while en route from Panama to Cuba and brought to Miami-Dade, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Friday.

Nuñez, a Hialeah resident, was charged in the January 4, 2020 hit-and-run death of Tracy Berry which occurred in Miami Springs, Fernandez Rundle said.

Eddy Enrique Nuñez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Eddy Enrique Nuñez

Authorities said Nuñez was involved in a three-car crash and was attempting to leave the scene when he was involved in another crash a few blocks away.

While he was trying to flee the second scene, Nuñez lost control of his car and ran over Berry, who was a pedestrian, officials said.

Nuñez dragged Berry under his car for several blocks, killing her, officials said.

Authorities said Nuñez fled to Panama after the incident, but investigators were able to use surveillance footage from nearby businesses that captured the entire sequence of events to identify Nuñez as the driver.

Nuñez was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he was being held on $15,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

