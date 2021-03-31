Man Was Following Young Girls Near Middle School in Fort Lauderdale: Police

A man who was following young girls while they were walking to a middle school in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning was taken into custody, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the area of William Dandy Middle School on Northwest 26th Street after receiving reports about the suspicious man.

Officers found the man and tried to speak with him but he fled the area on foot, officials said.

The man was later found in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Oakland Forest Drive where he was taken into custody, officials said.

Authorities haven't identified the man or said what charges he may face.

The incident remains under investigation.