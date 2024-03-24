Man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail through a Hialeah barbershop appears in bond court

One of the men accused of setting a Hialeah barbershop ablaze was arrested and appeared in bond court on Saturday.

Police say Miguel Reyes Jr, 38, is one of the men who threw a Molotov cocktail at the business that burned down on Friday.

Court records show that Reyes is being held with no bond for burglary and 1st degree arson charges. He also faces a $7,500 bond for having a destructive device, according to the court records.

According to the bond court video, the judge stated that the burglary charge could be punishable by life in prison.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Reyes was read a stay away order from the barber shop, court records show.

Hialeah Fire Rescue has confirmed an arson fire that destroyed a barbershop early Friday morning, officials said.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, shortly before 3:30 a.m., two men threw a Molotov cocktail at the business located on West 1st Avenue and 49th Street.

Video captured from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke coming from the business as first responders attempted to put out the blaze.

Officials said the fire was under control and did not spread to any of the neighboring businesses.

The owner of the business, Ariel Esquivel, told NBC6 he has insurance, but is very upset to have lost everything.

“We can't suspect anything because we have no way of knowing the truth," Esquivel said.

The owner said he doesn't have any problems with anyone and only hopes police can find the men responsible.

Although there were also no reported injuries due to the fire, at least eight employees are now without a job.

“We feel awful. We're all basically out of a job," Esquivel said. "Now, I suppose little by little we'll get back on our feet. We'll be alright."

Hialeah Police did confirm there is surveillance video but they’re not releasing it at this time.