Man Who Barricaded in Hialeah Facing Murder Charge in Gas Station Shooting

A man who barricaded himself inside a Hialeah apartment for hours before surrendering is now facing a murder charge related to a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Eduardo Elvis Macias, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the Saturday night shooting at a Citgo station on W. 60th Street, according to a new arrest report.

According to the report, officers responded to the gas station around 9 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NBC 6

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Friends identified the shooting victim as 33-year-old Orestes Betancourt. They said he owned a car wash at the gas station.

The arrest report said the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras. The footage showed Macias shoot the victim several times before he fled in a car, the report said.

Witnesses who spoke with detectives said Macias was "arguing with the victim for no apparent reason moments before the shooting," the report said.

Officers found Macias early Monday, and he spent several hours barricaded inside an apartment in Hialeah before he surrendered, officials said.

Macias was being held without bond Tuesday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.