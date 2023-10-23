Man who confessed to killing teen in 2020 admits to violating probation, doing cocaine

A man who confessed to killing a 17-year-old girl at a house party and avoided prison admitted Monday that he did cocaine and violated his probation.

On Monday, 21-year-old Michael McGowan was back in court a year after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting 17-year-old Giselle Rengifo in the head while at a party inside a Miami studio rental in May 2020.

“It was a tragedy. He (McGowan) was the gun owner and his responsibility was to make sure that the firearm was kept safe,” Judge Lody Jean said.

Last year, McGowan was convicted as a youthful offender on a manslaughter charge. Records show he was sentenced to five years’ probation, which included boot camp and that he must complete 200 community service hours.

However, according to the Florida Department of Corrections, McGowan violated probation by testing positive for cocaine during a random drug test in August. He also failed to complete the community service hours.

“He is selfish,” said prosecutor Michael Spivack. “It’s all about him, and he doesn’t care that this young woman is dead. He just doesn’t care. Your honor should sentence to the 11 and a half years in prison.”

The maximum McGowan could have faced was up to 30 years in state prison.

“You have a very good heart. But that could be used against you and this was one of times it was used against you,” Spivack said to Judge Jean while questioning her initial punishment for the shooter.

“He’s always working. He’s always home when I’m there when I pop up. So I haven’t had any issue besides the positive test,” said Samantha Johnson, the current probation officer assigned to McGowan.

Johnson told the judge when she confronted McGowan about the positive drug test, he said it was a "mistake" and it was "a friend" that came over.

Jude Faccidomo, an attorney representing McGowan, said just because you are on probation doesn’t mean you’re infallible, adding his client must, “Go back to the beginning of phase 3 of boot camp which adds additional 10 months of supervision. He’s going to get more attention and treatment for drug-related issues."