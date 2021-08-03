Man Who Groped Flight Attendants on Miami-Bound Plane Taped to Seat: Police

A man who groped two flight attendants and punched another in the face on a Miami-bound flight had to be taped to his seat on the plane, according to an arrest report.

The wild incident happened on Frontier Airlines Flight 2239 from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday night.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry of Ohio was on the plane and had already had two alcoholic drinks when he decided to order another.

As he was ordering the drink, he brushed his empty cup up against a flight attendant's backside inappropriately, and she told him "don't touch me," the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Berry then spilled his drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom, but when he came out of the bathroom, he was shirtless, the report said.

The flight attendant helped Berry get a new shirt out of his carry-on, and Berry continued to walk around the plane for 15 minutes before he started talking with another flight attendant.

At one point, Berry groped that flight attendant's breasts, then put his arms around both flight attendants and groped both of their breasts, the report said.

That's when a male flight attendant approached and asked Berry several times to calm down and stay seated, before Berry punched him in the face, the report said.

A fight ensued and nearby passengers restrained Berry, who was taped to his seat and tied with a seatbelt extender for the remainder of the flight, the report said.

When the plane arrived at Miami International Airport, Berry was taken into custody before he was booked into jail on three counts of battery. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident and said the flight attendants involved have been suspended.

"Unfortunately, the proper policies for restraining a passenger were not followed. As a result, the flight attendants involved have been suspended pending further investigation," the statement said.