Man Who Hit Doral Cop With Car, Fled Police Twice, Arrested: Officials

A man who fled from Doral Police twice, hitting an officer with his car before leading cops on a high-speed chase the second time, has been arrested on multiple charges, officials said.

Gabriel Gelpi-Rodriguez, 30, was arrested Tuesday on multiple counts of battery on a police officer and fleeing or eluding a police officer, arrest reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The reports said the first incident began just before 3 a.m. Tuesday when an officer spotted a black Ford Mustang on Northwest 36th Street near the Palmetto Expressway that had a piece of cardboard with tape in place of a rear window.

When the officer tried to stop the Mustang, the car refused to stop and started driving at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, the reports said.

Hours later, around 4:30 p.m., another officer stopped the same Mustang in the parking lot of the Quality Inn Hotel at 3959 Northwest 79th Avenue.

The officer approached the car and ordered the driver, Gelpi-Rodriguez, to get out but he refused, telling the officer "f--- that," the reports said.

Gelpi-Rodriguez turned the car on and drove forward, hitting a parked car, then reversed and hit the officer, the reports said.

Gelpi-Rodriguez fled the scene at a high rate of speed and a police chase involving several law enforcement agencies began, the reports said.

During the pursuit, Gelpi-Rodriguez struck a Miami-Dade Police vehicle before eventualy crashing into a telephone pole, the reports said.

He tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody and hospitalized before later being booked into jail, the reports said. Attorney information wasn't available.