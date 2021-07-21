Man Who Was Treated for COVID-19 ‘Glad' He Got Vaccinated

With COVID-19 positivity rates surging upwards across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis says COVID-19 vaccines are saving lives.

“If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from COVID is effectively zero,” said DeSantis. “If you look at the people that are being admitted to hospitals, over 95% of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.”

Lewis Rossi, a relative of an NBC 6 employee, is among the hundreds of people to be treated for COVID-19 in South Florida in recent weeks.

Rossi says he was surprised to learn he’d tested positive for COVID-19 in early July because he was fully vaccinated as of January. He says he’s grateful to have received the vaccine.

“When the doctor came in and told me at the urgent care center that I was positive, I could not believe it,” said Rossi. “... I had a lot of chills, fatigue, and I lost my sense of taste and smell.”

While Rossi says he started feeling better after receiving Regeneron’s antibody treatment, he feels the vaccine may have saved his life.

“I’m completely glad I got vaccinated, and I don’t want this to hinder anyone from getting the vaccine, because I had a good outcome,” said Rossi.

Several South Florida Hospitals are now limiting visitors with few exceptions. As of Wednesday, Baptist Health reports treating 354 patients, with a "vast majority" unvaccinated.

Jackson Health System reported 146 COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning, with 91% of their patients unvaccinated.

As of Wednesday, Broward Health reports treating 122 COVID-19 patients, and as of Monday, Memorial Health System reported 234 patients.

Both Broward Health and Memorial say 98% of their patients are unvaccinated.