Man who watched 13-year-old shower at Coral Gables apartment arrested for voyeurism: Police

A man who allegedly watched a 13-year-old girl shower in her Coral Gables apartment has been arrested on voyeurism and other charges, police said.

Jose Antonio Mendez, 35, was arrested Sunday on charges of voyeurism, trespassing, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to arrest reports, the alleged incident happened Saturday night at an apartment complex on Oviedo Avenue.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Antonio Mendez

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The teen said she was showering in her bathroom when she noticed a man looking through her window and yelled out to her parents.

The girl's mother said he would have had to have climbed into something to look into the window, the reports said.

On Sunday, Mendez was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a bicycle from an apartment building parking garage at 888 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, the reports said.

A security guard had seen Mendez in the garage, and he was spotted and stopped a short time later on the bicycle, the report said.

When he was stopped, he had a glass pipe and several tools consistent with items used for burglaries and to cut bike locks, the reports said.

After he was taken into custody, the teen from Saturday's incident identified him in a photo lineup as the man who'd been watching her shower, the reports said.