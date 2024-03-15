Hialeah

Man, woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise in string of retail thefts in Hialeah

Both suspects were out on felony bond at the time of their arrests

A man and woman are behind bars after they were accused of a string of retail thefts in Hialeah.

Video provided by Only in Dade appears to show Mayelin Nuñez, 49, and George del Santo, 48, climb into a car outside a Home Depot in Hialeah last month after witnesses accused them of stealing drills from the store.

George del Santo and Mayelin Nuñez

Hialeah Police told NBC6 the suspects repeatedly teamed up to target several stores in the city stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

"They went to a Lowe's, they stole from a Home Depot and they also stole from a Verizon Wireless where they took multiple tools, multiple merchandise, all at a very, very, high cost," said Hialeah Police Officer, Scarlett Hernandez.

Both suspects were out on felony bond at the time of their arrests.

Police said they have a history of theft.

Nuñez is facing charges including 3rd degree grand theft and retail theft.

Del Santo is facing multiple charges including 3rd degree grand theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, petit theft and retail theft.

