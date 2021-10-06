Man's Body Found in Wooded Area Off I-95 in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a wooded area off Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered not far from the exit ramp to Sample Road from northbound I-95, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Officials didn't say how the man died or release his identity.

"No suspects or motive have been identified as of yet, the investigation is ongoing at the moment," FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said in a statement.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.