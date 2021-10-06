Broward County

Man's Body Found in Wooded Area Off I-95 in Pompano Beach

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a wooded area off Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered not far from the exit ramp to Sample Road from northbound I-95, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officials didn't say how the man died or release his identity.

"No suspects or motive have been identified as of yet, the investigation is ongoing at the moment," FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said in a statement.

Local

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

Miami Man Accused of Trying to Pull Cars Over Arrested for Impersonating Cop: Police

Surfside condo collapse 3 hours ago

Mediator Will Sort Claims in Surfside Condo Collapse: Judge

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano BeachFHP
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us