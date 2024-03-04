Crime and Courts

Marathon pastor accused of molesting teen while she was unconscious

Monte Chitty, 62, a pastor at First Baptist Church, faces several charges, including sexual battery

By NBC6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

A Marathon pastor is facing serious charges after being accused of giving a teenager alcohol and molesting her while she was unconscious.

Monte Chitty, 62, a pastor at First Baptist Church, faces charges of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail records from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

An anonymous caller reported overhearing a girl telling another adult that she had been raped, deputies said Monday in a news release.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Monte Chitty
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told detectives Chitty gave her alcohol that she believed might have been spiked because she immediately began to feel weak and passed out after drinking it, deputies said. When she woke up, she found Chitty was sexually molesting her.

Chitty had called authorities beforehand because "he believed he was about to be accused of something and he wanted to get ahead of it," deputies said. He said a young girl at his church had been drinking, so he helped her lie down on a couch in the church's library and claimed he did not touch her after that.

Detectives later found text messages between the victim and Chitty where Chitty allegedly talked about having sexual relations with the girl while she was impaired.

Local

Margate 2 hours ago

Lockdown at Margate Middle School lifted after report of weapon on campus unfounded

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Police discover man's body floating in water near Jackson South Medical Center

Chitty, who had also been a registered volunteer with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office as a pastor, was booked Monday into the Monroe County Detention Center.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMonroe County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us