Margate

Margate Middle School on lockdown after possible weapon found on campus

By NBC6

NBC6

Margate Middle School is on lockdown Monday after police said a possible weapon was found on campus.

The Margate Police Department and the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating the school grounds.

It's unclear how long the lockdown will last.

Further information was not available.

Last October, a student at Margate Middle School was disciplined for bringing a BB gun to campus, prompting a large police response.

