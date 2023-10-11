Student facing discipline after bringing BB gun to Margate Middle School

A student is facing discipline after they brought a BB gun to Margate Middle School Wednesday, prompting a large police response.

Footage showed multiple officers responding to the school on Northwest 65th Avenue.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the discovery was made after a student reported seeing what appeared to be a gun on another student's waist.

The school's resource officer and police investigated and found the student with a BB gun in his backpack.

Margate Police officials said officers made contact with a student that brought the weapon on campus, and said there was no threat to the school or any students.

The school returned to normal operations after a brief lockdown, officials said.

School officials said the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions.

Concerned parents said phone calls from the school district alerted them to the lockdown.

“You send them to school thinking they’re safe. Hearing that shocks me, Lord willing he’s in a safe environment, and I can drop him off and come back without any hurt, harm and danger," parent Chad Jackson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.