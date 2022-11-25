Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl

The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl.
Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m.
Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
The Margate Police Department is asking that anyone with information on Anivin's whereabouts calls (954) 972-7111
