Margate Police Search For Missing, Endangered Girl

A young girl named Serenity Anivin is missing after she was last seen leaving her home in Margate early Friday morning

The Margate Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered young girl.

Serenity Anivin was last seen leaving her home by her mother on Nov. 25 at 1:47 a.m.

Anivin is described by police as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

The Margate Police Department is asking that anyone with information on Anivin's whereabouts calls (954) 972-7111

