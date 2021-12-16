Broward

Margate Police Searching for Missing Man With Medical Issues

82-year-old John Bigelow was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday walking east on Kimberly Boulevard from Rock Island Road

Police in Margate are searching for a missing man last seen Wednesday with a history of medical issues.

82-year-old John Bigelow was last seen around 8 p.m. walking east on Kimberly Boulevard from Rock Island Road.

Bigelow is approximately six feet tall and weighs between 225 and 250 pounds with a gray beard and black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black sweatshirt and khaki shorts.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia with mood changes, depression and is blind in the right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

