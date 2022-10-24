Masked, Armed Man Burglarizes SW Miami-Dade Home

Surveillance cameras captured an armed, masked burglar breaking into a southwest Miami-Dade home over the weekend as police are searching for the suspect.

Homeowner Ronald Monohan said he and his family were sound asleep during the burglary at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

“We came from Venezuela. We lived those 20 years in Venezuela," Monohan said. "I have been assaulted twice in Venezuela. And this incident has us stressed out.”

Captured on Ring video, the burglar is wearing a hood and gloves and is armed with a gun.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monohan said they had left their back door open for guests who had gone out and were returning.

Instead, an armed man enters through the unlocked sliding door. He quickly takes Monohan's electronics and found the keys to the car.

"He went into my office. There I had my handbag, my two computers and money clip," Monohan said. "I think he was happy with what he got. Fortunately, he did not enter the bedrooms.”

The burglary happened within just 10 minutes, but Monahan says it could have been worse. His family members were all inside the home at the time.

“This happens, I think, very frequently, and fortunately it did not escalate to another situation," Monohan said.

Another burglary happened on the same block about a month ago, Monohan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.