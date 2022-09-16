Massachusetts Provides Aid and Shelter For Immigrants DeSantis Sent to Martha's Vineyard

After at least two planes filled with undocumented immigrants unexpectedly arrived in Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, the office of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced new temporary shelter and humanitarian services for the migrants.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes credit for the flights to the upscale island enclave, while Democrats denounce his actions. DeSantis' communications director Taryn Fenske says the move was part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

Following the planes' arrival, residents of Martha's Vineyard quickly mobilized to supply food, shelter and water for the several dozen Venezuelan immigrants.

"It is very touching to see people care about you when they don't even know you," one man said in Spanish Thursday, who left Venezuela two months ago and has hiked through nine countries.

"I feel like we got lucky," he said. "I feel we arrived blessed."

On Friday, voluntary transportation was provided to bring the migrants to a new temporary shelter on Joint Base Cape Cod. After a ferry trip to the mainland, buses carrying the migrants arrived at the base shortly after noon, NBC 10 Boston reports.

According to a Friday morning statement from Gov. Baker's office, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is working with state and local leaders to make sure there is access there to food, shelter and other services for the undocumented men, women and children.

JBCC is a facility already designated by MEMA as an emergency shelter in Barnstable County, according to the governor's office. Its existing infrastructure provides a safe temporary accommodation appropriate for the needs of families and individuals, as well as access to legal services and other essential services such as basic healthcare.

The migrants who relocate to JBCC will be given dormitory-style housing, food and services, according to Baker's office, and families will be given separate housing.

According to the statement from Baker's office, he also plans to activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of the relief response.

“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs.”

This is not the first time JBCC has housed and cared for displaced individuals. According to the statement, Louisiana residents fleeing the impact of Hurricane Katrina have been housed at JBCC, which also served as an alternative care medical site for Massachusetts residents in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities have not yet announced what will happen to any migrants who choose not to make the move to Cape Cod.

