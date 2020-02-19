Massage Parlor Employees Arrested on Prostitution and Money Laundering Charges: PD

Two employees at a southwest Miami-Dade massage parlor are behind bars for prostitution and money laundering, police say.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 52-year-old Yaoying Lin and Clifford Oxios, owner of "Good Massage", were arrested after four separate undercover operations conducted by police.

Police say the outside of the business had the all the signs of a storefront brothel.

Investigators observed only males entering and leaving the business. They say during the investigation an undercover officer was offered sexual services by one of the masseuse.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers say they found $260,000 in cash and bank accounts that received $1.5 million in cash and credit card charges.

Lin and Oxis are facing racketeering, prostitution, unlicensed practice of massage and money laundering charges.