Massive Fire Engulfs Daytona Beach Church Set to Be Demolished

Crews worked through the late-night hours Wednesday battling a massive fire that engulfed a Daytona Beach church that was set to be demolished.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports firefighters responded to the blaze at the Calvary Baptist Church, with crews from Daytona Beach and several other cities in Volusia County responding to help – including using aerial apparatuses to gain access to the flames.

Authorities say the power had been disconnected for some time and did not release any details on their investigation.

No word was released on if anyone was inside the church at the time of the fire.