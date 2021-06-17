Florida

Massive Fire Engulfs Daytona Beach Church Set to Be Demolished

Authorities say the power had been disconnected for some time and did not release any details on their investigation

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Crews worked through the late-night hours Wednesday battling a massive fire that engulfed a Daytona Beach church that was set to be demolished.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports firefighters responded to the blaze at the Calvary Baptist Church, with crews from Daytona Beach and several other cities in Volusia County responding to help – including using aerial apparatuses to gain access to the flames.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Authorities say the power had been disconnected for some time and did not release any details on their investigation.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Floridians Granted Clemency for COVID Penalties

Broward 2 hours ago

Hollywood Police Attempting to Identify Woman Found Wandering Late Wednesday

No word was released on if anyone was inside the church at the time of the fire.

This article tagged under:

FloridaDaytona Beachchurch fire
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us