Miami Gardens

Massive Fire Engulfs Home in Miami Gardens

Crews were responding to a massive fire that was engulfing a home in Miami Gardens Thursday.

The fire was reported at a home in the area of Northwest 189th Street and Northwest 28th Place.

Footage showed a large amount of smoke and flames billowing out of the home.

Firefighters responded and were battling the blaze. It was unknown if there were any injuries.

No other information was immediately known.

