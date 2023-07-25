MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez shooting reflects higher suicide rates reported among law enforcement

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is in critical condition after suffering a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez, 52, reportedly shot himself on the side of the Interstate 75 highway in Tampa after a dispute with his wife.

Ramirez was hospitalized and remains in critical but stable condition, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that law enforcement workers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Environmental stress from the job is the main culprit, the CDC says.

Mental health issues also run rampant among first responders, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more, the CDC reported.

The U.S. House and Senate approved funding for the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Act in 2020, which aided the CDC in collecting data regarding first responder suicide deaths.

However, the CDC says that it is difficult to provide aid because mental health professionals may not be acquainted with the unique challenges of first responders.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, whose agency is conducting a joint investigation of the incident with the Florida Highway Patrol, spoke about Ramirez during a brief news conference Monday.

"Law enforcement is a demanding and stressful career and occupation. Director Ramirez has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to public service in keeping the citizens of Miami-Dade safe," Glass said. "Today is a tragic day in Florida, and the law enforcement community stands with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time as we pray for his full recovery."