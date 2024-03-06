On duty MDPD officer arrested for DUI after crashing into another officer

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a one of their officers was involved in a crash Tuesday that resulted in his arrest for driving under the influence.

According to the MDPD, on Tuesday, just after 12:40 p.m., Victor Montalvo, who has been with the department for 20 years, was on duty, driving west on SW 72nd Street in an unmarked county vehicle when he collided with an occupied and marked police vehicle that was parked on the same street.

Victor Montalvo

Officials said the investigation revealed Montalvo was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to the accident and Montalvo was charged accordingly.

"As Chief of Police, I am disheartened by the recent incident involving one of my officers who was arrested for driving under the influence while on duty," said MDPD Chief Stephanie V. Daniels. "My officers are subject to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty, and this individual's actions do not reflect the core values ​​of our department. The officer has been relieved of duty, and we will continue to work with the State's Attorney's Office throughout the judicial process".

Back in February 2023 Montalvo was "recognized by the Secret Service for his hard work and dedication."

MDPD made a post on Instagram to congratulate him and in the same post mentioned that "in 2022, he was 11th out of 1500 investigators in data processed."

Montalvo is currently in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was granted a $2,000 bond.